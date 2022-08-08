Inspirisys Solu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.15 crore, down 10.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.15 crore in June 2022 down 10.46% from Rs. 99.56 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022 up 14.01% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 up 120% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.
Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 57.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.39% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Inspirisys Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.15
|82.66
|99.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.15
|82.66
|99.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.17
|14.93
|37.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.67
|1.53
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.62
|30.14
|31.53
|Depreciation
|1.04
|1.37
|1.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.29
|28.81
|30.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|5.85
|-1.51
|Other Income
|1.14
|2.45
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|8.30
|-0.53
|Interest
|2.64
|1.87
|2.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.81
|6.43
|-2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.81
|6.43
|-2.93
|Tax
|0.83
|1.01
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.64
|5.42
|-3.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.64
|5.42
|-3.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.64
|5.42
|-3.07
|Equity Share Capital
|39.62
|39.62
|39.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|1.37
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|1.37
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|1.37
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|1.37
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited