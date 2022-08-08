 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inspirisys Solu Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.15 crore, down 10.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.15 crore in June 2022 down 10.46% from Rs. 99.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022 up 14.01% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 up 120% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 57.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.39% returns over the last 12 months.

Inspirisys Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.15 82.66 99.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.15 82.66 99.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.03 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.17 14.93 37.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.67 1.53 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.62 30.14 31.53
Depreciation 1.04 1.37 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.29 28.81 30.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 5.85 -1.51
Other Income 1.14 2.45 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.83 8.30 -0.53
Interest 2.64 1.87 2.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.81 6.43 -2.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.81 6.43 -2.93
Tax 0.83 1.01 0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.64 5.42 -3.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.64 5.42 -3.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.64 5.42 -3.07
Equity Share Capital 39.62 39.62 39.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 1.37 -0.77
Diluted EPS -0.67 1.37 -0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 1.37 -0.77
Diluted EPS -0.67 1.37 -0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

