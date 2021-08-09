Inspirisys Solu Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.56 crore, up 31.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.56 crore in June 2021 up 31.85% from Rs. 75.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2021 down 13.7% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021 down 55.73% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2020.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 65.20 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.63% returns over the last 6 months and 121.77% over the last 12 months.