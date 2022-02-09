Inspirisys Solu Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.27 crore, down 43.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.27 crore in December 2021 down 43.02% from Rs. 132.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021 down 2192.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021 down 271.92% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2020.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 81.25 on February 07, 2022 (NSE)