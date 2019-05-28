Insecticides Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 198.94 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.94 crore in March 2019 up 17.75% from Rs. 168.94 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.55 crore in March 2019 up 271.46% from Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2019 up 56.89% from Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2018.

Insecticides EPS has increased to Rs. 13.81 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.72 in March 2018.

Insecticides shares closed at 689.40 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 39.54% returns over the last 6 months and -9.84% over the last 12 months.