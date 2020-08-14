Insecticides Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 409.60 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.60 crore in June 2020 up 14.3% from Rs. 358.36 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.08 crore in June 2020 down 33% from Rs. 35.94 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.33 crore in June 2020 down 21.7% from Rs. 64.28 crore in June 2019.

Insecticides EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.65 in June 2020 from Rs. 17.39 in June 2019.

Insecticides shares closed at 482.15 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.04% returns over the last 6 months and -19.63% over the last 12 months.