Insecticides Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore in December 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 313.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2022 up 21.8% from Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2021.