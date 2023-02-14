 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Insecticides Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Insecticides India are:

Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore in December 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 313.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2022 up 21.8% from Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2021.

Insecticides India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 356.53 582.21 313.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 356.53 582.21 313.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 204.41 396.64 176.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.47 36.30 13.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 40.30 -6.40 47.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.92 28.79 20.04
Depreciation 6.43 6.40 6.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.12 58.42 37.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.88 62.06 11.79
Other Income 0.37 0.28 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.26 62.34 12.66
Interest 4.84 2.74 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.42 59.60 10.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.42 59.60 10.94
Tax 3.08 14.94 2.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.33 44.67 8.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.33 44.67 8.15
Equity Share Capital 29.60 19.73 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.15 15.09 4.13
Diluted EPS 3.15 15.09 4.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.15 15.09 4.13
Diluted EPS 3.15 15.09 4.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
