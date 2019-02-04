App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 03:12 PM IST

Insecticides Q3 profit up 75% at Rs 17 cr

Agro-chemical firm Insecticides India on Monday reported 75 percent increase in net profit at Rs 16.89 crore for December 2018 quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 9.64 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 216.59 crore during third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 175.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the first nine-month period of 2018-19, the company's profit grew to Rs 93.85 crore from Rs 76.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total income rose to Rs 994.34 crore from Rs 940.33 crore during this period.

Insecticides has formulation facilities at Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) and Dahej (Gujarat). It also has two technical synthesis facilities at Chopanki and Dahej to manufacture technical grade chemicals.
