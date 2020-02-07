App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Insecticides India Q3 net profit falls 48% to Rs 9cr

The expenses for the quarter under review increased to Rs 252.13 crore from Rs 192.39 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Agro-chemical firm Insecticides India on Friday posted a 47.8 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.90 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, mainly on account of decline in institutional sales and exports. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 17.05 crore during the December quarter of 2018-19, according to the BSE filing.

Although net income rose to Rs 263.63 crore during the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 216.59 crore in the year-ago period, but expenses remained higher in the said period.

The expenses for the quarter under review increased to Rs 252.13 crore from Rs 192.39 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing added.

Close

"The profitability for the quarter was impacted due to decline in institutional sales and exports and fair valuation of inventory in this environment further aggravated the situation," Insecticides India MD Rajesh Aggarwal said.

related news

"However, on a year-to-date basis, our margins were less impacted, and we are hopeful that the profitability will improve going forward with recovery in prices is expected by end of next quarter," he noted.

Insecticides India has formulation facilities at Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) and Dahej (Gujarat). It also has two technical synthesis facilities at Chopanki and Dahej to manufacture technical grade chemicals.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #Business #Insecticides India #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.