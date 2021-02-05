MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Insecticides India Q3 net declines 31% at Rs 6.14 crore

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 13.81 per cent at Rs 299.17 crore as compared to Rs 262.85 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 10:07 PM IST
Insecticides India (Image: insecticidesindia.com)

Insecticides India (Image: insecticidesindia.com)

Insecticides India on Friday reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 6.14 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 8.90 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Insecticides India said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 13.81 per cent at Rs 299.17 crore as compared to Rs 262.85 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Sundaram Finance reports 45% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 242 crore

Shares of the company closed 5.53 per cent lower at Rs 482.55 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #earning #Insecticides India
first published: Feb 5, 2021 10:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.