Insecticides India Q2 net profit rises 6.9% YoY to Rs 44.8 crore, revenue up 31%

Insecticides India Ltd's net profit jumped by 6.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 44.8 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q2FY23), as per the results declared by the company on November 7.

In the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, Insecticides India had reported a profit of Rs 41.9 crore. The Q2FY23 numbers, apart from rising YoY, are also up sequentially as the company's net during the June 2022 quarter stood at Rs 38.3 crore.

The agrochemical manufacturer recorded an impressive surge in its revenue from operations during Q2 of the current fiscal, as it jumped by 31.2 percent YoY to Rs 582.2 crore.

The company's revenue during the corresponding quarter of the previous year was Rs 443.9 crore. In the Q1FY23 quarter, the revenue stood at Rs 560.7 crore.

The earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation or EBIDTA during Q2FY23 rose came in at Rs 68.4 crore, which was 6.8 percent higher as against Rs 64.1 crore in the year-ago period. The margin during the quarter was reported as 11.8 percent, as compared to 14.4 percent in Q2FY22.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 735 apiece on the BSE on November 7, which was 0.28 percent higher as against the previous day's close.