Insecticides India Q1 net profit rises 11.44 percent

Agro-chemical firm Insecticides (India) on Thursday posted a 11.44 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 33.99 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 30.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income declined to Rs 319.10 crore during the April-June quarter of the 2018-19 from Rs 345.62 crore in the year-ago period.

However, expenses remained lower at Rs 271.06 crore as against Rs 303.46 crore in the said period.

The company's scrip fell 0.58 per cent to Rs 776.40 a piece on the BSE today.