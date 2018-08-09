App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Insecticides India Q1 net profit rises 11.44 percent

Its net profit stood at Rs 30.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Agro-chemical firm Insecticides (India) on Thursday posted a 11.44 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 33.99 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 30.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income declined to Rs 319.10 crore during the April-June quarter of the 2018-19 from Rs 345.62 crore in the year-ago period.

However, expenses remained lower at Rs 271.06 crore as against Rs 303.46 crore in the said period.

The company's scrip fell 0.58 per cent to Rs 776.40 a piece on the BSE today.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 07:59 pm

tags #Business #India #Results

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.