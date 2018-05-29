App
May 29, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Insecticides India posts 5% rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 7.7 cr

Total income fell to Rs 169.3 crore during January-March period of the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 183.43 crore in the previous year.

Agro-chemical firm Insecticides India has posted 5 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 7.68 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 7.32 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 169.3 crore during January-March period of the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 183.43 crore in the previous year.

During the full 2017-18 fiscal, Insecticides reported 41 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 83.97 crore against Rs 59.39 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 1,109.63 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,083.09 crore in the previous year.

"We are witnessing great traction for our products. Launch of new products gives us depth in our offerings to the markets and also supports us expanding our reach. We expect to continue the same trend in our performance," Insecticides India MD Rajesh Aggarwal said in a statement.

