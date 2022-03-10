Insecticides (India): A value bet on normal monsoon

Expectations of a normal monsoon prompt us to evaluate a domestic-focused agrochemical company -- Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL; CMP: Rs 642; M Cap: Rs 1,297 crore). IIL derives more than 90 percent of sales from India. (image) IIL’s product portfolio includes over 100 formulation products, accounting for more than 70 percent of sales. It manufactures all types of insecticides, weedicides, fungicides, and PGRs (plant growth regulators) and has 22 technical products. It currently focuses on Maharatna-branded products, which constitute 56...