    Insecticides Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.21 crore, up 31.15% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Insecticides India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 582.21 crore in September 2022 up 31.15% from Rs. 443.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.83 crore in September 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 41.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.74 crore in September 2022 up 7.64% from Rs. 63.86 crore in September 2021.

    Insecticides EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.22 in September 2021.

    Insecticides shares closed at 735.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.53% returns over the last 6 months and 67.61% over the last 12 months.

    Insecticides India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations582.21560.69443.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations582.21560.69443.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials396.64475.28283.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.3028.8119.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.40-77.6117.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.7925.0122.81
    Depreciation6.406.626.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.4250.7536.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.0651.8357.73
    Other Income0.280.19-0.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.3452.0257.42
    Interest2.741.411.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.6050.6255.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.6050.6255.72
    Tax14.9412.6213.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.6638.0041.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.6638.0041.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.170.310.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.8338.3141.88
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1519.4121.22
    Diluted EPS15.1519.4121.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1519.4121.22
    Diluted EPS15.1519.4121.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:35 pm