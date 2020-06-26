Insecticides Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 238.67 crore, up 19.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.67 crore in March 2020 up 19.97% from Rs. 198.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2020 down 124.86% from Rs. 28.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2020 down 111.36% from Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2019.

Insecticides shares closed at 501.40 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.92% returns over the last 6 months and -20.43% over the last 12 months.