Insecticides Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 468.26 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 468.26 crore in June 2021 up 14.32% from Rs. 409.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.96 crore in June 2021 up 43.51% from Rs. 24.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.71 crore in June 2021 up 8.7% from Rs. 50.33 crore in June 2020.

Insecticides EPS has increased to Rs. 17.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.79 in June 2020.

Insecticides shares closed at 806.60 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.47% returns over the last 6 months and 75.02% over the last 12 months.