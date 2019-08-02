Insecticides Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 358.36 crore, up 12.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.36 crore in June 2019 up 12.37% from Rs. 318.93 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.11 crore in June 2019 up 5.72% from Rs. 34.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.28 crore in June 2019 up 15.28% from Rs. 55.76 crore in June 2018.

Insecticides EPS has increased to Rs. 17.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 16.52 in June 2018.

Insecticides shares closed at 654.85 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.06% returns over the last 6 months and -15.58% over the last 12 months.