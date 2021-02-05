Insecticides Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 299.17 crore, up 13.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.17 crore in December 2020 up 13.82% from Rs. 262.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2020 down 30.95% from Rs. 8.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.11 crore in December 2020 down 32.14% from Rs. 23.74 crore in December 2019.

Insecticides EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.30 in December 2019.

Insecticides shares closed at 511.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.45% returns over the last 6 months and -5.31% over the last 12 months.