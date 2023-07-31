INOXGREEN Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.71 crore, down 18.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.71 crore in June 2023 down 18.92% from Rs. 61.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2023 up 145.75% from Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.08 crore in June 2023 up 26.07% from Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2022.

INOXGREEN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

INOXGREEN shares closed at 69.67 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.13% returns over the last 6 months