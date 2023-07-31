English
    INOXGREEN Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.71 crore, down 18.92% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Green Energy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.71 crore in June 2023 down 18.92% from Rs. 61.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2023 up 145.75% from Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.08 crore in June 2023 up 26.07% from Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2022.

    INOXGREEN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

    INOXGREEN shares closed at 69.67 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.13% returns over the last 6 months

    Inox Green Energy Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.7154.3661.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.7154.3661.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.207.5515.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.866.265.92
    Depreciation13.1113.7215.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0237.9822.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.52-11.152.11
    Other Income2.4514.881.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.973.734.01
    Interest5.777.3915.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.20-3.66-11.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.20-3.66-11.27
    Tax1.81-1.17-3.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.39-2.49-7.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.39-2.49-7.41
    Equity Share Capital291.94291.94235.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.10-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.10--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.10-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.10--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Inox Green Energy Services #INOXGREEN #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 10:55 am

