Inox Wind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore in September 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 231.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.35 crore in September 2022 down 98.32% from Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.16 crore in September 2022 down 40.55% from Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2021.

Inox Wind shares closed at 127.20 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -4.54% over the last 12 months.