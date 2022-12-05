 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inox Wind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y

Dec 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore in September 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 231.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.35 crore in September 2022 down 98.32% from Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.16 crore in September 2022 down 40.55% from Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2021.

Inox Wind shares closed at 127.20 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -4.54% over the last 12 months.

Inox Wind
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.73 172.77 231.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.73 172.77 231.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.91 152.94 125.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.36 -- 98.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.88 20.94 -2.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.06 13.49 14.47
Depreciation 9.48 9.09 9.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.64 28.63 24.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -45.84 -52.32 -39.05
Other Income 5.20 3.86 7.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -40.64 -48.46 -31.86
Interest 59.71 52.31 45.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -100.35 -100.77 -77.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -100.35 -100.77 -77.75
Tax -- -- -27.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -100.35 -100.77 -50.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -100.35 -100.77 -50.60
Equity Share Capital 277.28 277.28 221.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.73 -3.75 -2.28
Diluted EPS -3.73 -3.75 -2.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.73 -3.75 -2.28
Diluted EPS -3.73 -3.75 -2.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

