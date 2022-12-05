English
    Inox Wind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y

    December 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore in September 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 231.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.35 crore in September 2022 down 98.32% from Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.16 crore in September 2022 down 40.55% from Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2021.

    Inox Wind shares closed at 127.20 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -4.54% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.73172.77231.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.73172.77231.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.91152.94125.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.36--98.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.8820.94-2.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0613.4914.47
    Depreciation9.489.099.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6428.6324.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.84-52.32-39.05
    Other Income5.203.867.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.64-48.46-31.86
    Interest59.7152.3145.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-100.35-100.77-77.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-100.35-100.77-77.75
    Tax-----27.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-100.35-100.77-50.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-100.35-100.77-50.60
    Equity Share Capital277.28277.28221.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.73-3.75-2.28
    Diluted EPS-3.73-3.75-2.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.73-3.75-2.28
    Diluted EPS-3.73-3.75-2.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Dec 5, 2022