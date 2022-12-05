Inox Wind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y
December 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:
Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore in September 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 231.03 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.35 crore in September 2022 down 98.32% from Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.16 crore in September 2022 down 40.55% from Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2021.
Inox Wind shares closed at 127.20 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -4.54% over the last 12 months.
|Inox Wind
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.73
|172.77
|231.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80.73
|172.77
|231.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.91
|152.94
|125.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.36
|--
|98.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.88
|20.94
|-2.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.06
|13.49
|14.47
|Depreciation
|9.48
|9.09
|9.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.64
|28.63
|24.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.84
|-52.32
|-39.05
|Other Income
|5.20
|3.86
|7.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.64
|-48.46
|-31.86
|Interest
|59.71
|52.31
|45.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-100.35
|-100.77
|-77.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-100.35
|-100.77
|-77.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|-27.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-100.35
|-100.77
|-50.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-100.35
|-100.77
|-50.60
|Equity Share Capital
|277.28
|277.28
|221.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|-3.75
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-3.73
|-3.75
|-2.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|-3.75
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-3.73
|-3.75
|-2.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited