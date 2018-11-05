Inox Wind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 399.71 crore, up 1091.03% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 399.71 crore in September 2018 up 1091.03% from Rs. 33.56 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2018 up 117.24% from Rs. 42.80 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.12 crore in September 2018 up 357.8% from Rs. 17.89 crore in September 2017.

Inox Wind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2017.

Inox Wind shares closed at 87.60 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -36.61% over the last 12 months.