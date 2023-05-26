Inox Wind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.21 crore, up 118.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.21 crore in March 2023 up 118.68% from Rs. 70.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.04 crore in March 2023 up 43.91% from Rs. 156.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2023 up 81.56% from Rs. 181.12 crore in March 2022.

Inox Wind shares closed at 115.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.22% returns over the last 6 months and 39.18% over the last 12 months.