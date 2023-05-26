English
    Inox Wind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.21 crore, up 118.68% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.21 crore in March 2023 up 118.68% from Rs. 70.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.04 crore in March 2023 up 43.91% from Rs. 156.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2023 up 81.56% from Rs. 181.12 crore in March 2022.

    Inox Wind shares closed at 115.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.22% returns over the last 6 months and 39.18% over the last 12 months.

    Inox Wind
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.21176.6270.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.21176.6270.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.71138.2683.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.90----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.4623.19-21.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0214.6812.10
    Depreciation11.5610.309.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.27198.55208.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-53.71-208.36-222.28
    Other Income8.76240.6531.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.9532.29-190.59
    Interest43.0958.3352.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-88.04-26.04-243.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-88.04-26.04-243.30
    Tax-----86.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-88.04-26.04-156.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-88.04-26.04-156.95
    Equity Share Capital325.95277.28221.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.70-0.97-7.07
    Diluted EPS-2.70-0.97-7.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.70-0.97-7.07
    Diluted EPS-2.70-0.97-7.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 07:00 pm