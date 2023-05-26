Inox Wind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.21 crore, up 118.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:
Net Sales at Rs 153.21 crore in March 2023 up 118.68% from Rs. 70.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.04 crore in March 2023 up 43.91% from Rs. 156.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2023 up 81.56% from Rs. 181.12 crore in March 2022.
Inox Wind shares closed at 115.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.22% returns over the last 6 months and 39.18% over the last 12 months.
|Inox Wind
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|153.21
|176.62
|70.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|153.21
|176.62
|70.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.71
|138.26
|83.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.90
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.46
|23.19
|-21.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.02
|14.68
|12.10
|Depreciation
|11.56
|10.30
|9.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.27
|198.55
|208.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.71
|-208.36
|-222.28
|Other Income
|8.76
|240.65
|31.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.95
|32.29
|-190.59
|Interest
|43.09
|58.33
|52.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-88.04
|-26.04
|-243.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-88.04
|-26.04
|-243.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|-86.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-88.04
|-26.04
|-156.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-88.04
|-26.04
|-156.95
|Equity Share Capital
|325.95
|277.28
|221.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-0.97
|-7.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-0.97
|-7.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-0.97
|-7.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-0.97
|-7.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
