Inox Wind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.99 crore, down 35.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.99 crore in March 2020 down 35.34% from Rs. 205.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 169.61 crore in March 2020 down 446.6% from Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 184.42 crore in March 2020 down 1857.75% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2019.
Inox Wind shares closed at 40.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.47% returns over the last 6 months and -41.71% over the last 12 months.
|Inox Wind
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.99
|198.37
|205.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.99
|198.37
|205.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.94
|110.67
|153.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|87.78
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.91
|28.80
|14.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.78
|16.65
|18.94
|Depreciation
|9.98
|10.25
|9.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|204.98
|39.06
|40.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-207.56
|-7.06
|-31.40
|Other Income
|13.16
|27.16
|12.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-194.40
|20.10
|-19.09
|Interest
|65.63
|27.07
|28.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-260.03
|-6.97
|-47.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-260.03
|-6.97
|-47.87
|Tax
|-90.42
|-2.44
|-16.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-169.61
|-4.53
|-31.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-169.61
|-4.53
|-31.03
|Equity Share Capital
|221.92
|221.92
|221.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.64
|-0.20
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-7.64
|-0.20
|-1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.64
|-0.20
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-7.64
|-0.20
|-1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:22 am