Inox Wind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.99 crore, down 35.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.99 crore in March 2020 down 35.34% from Rs. 205.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 169.61 crore in March 2020 down 446.6% from Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 184.42 crore in March 2020 down 1857.75% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2019.

Inox Wind shares closed at 40.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.47% returns over the last 6 months and -41.71% over the last 12 months.