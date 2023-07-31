Inox Wind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 288.62 crore, up 67.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.62 crore in June 2023 up 67.05% from Rs. 172.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.36 crore in June 2023 up 33.15% from Rs. 100.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2023 up 103.99% from Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2022.

Inox Wind shares closed at 210.90 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 118.55% returns over the last 6 months and 142.41% over the last 12 months.