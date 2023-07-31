English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inox Wind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 288.62 crore, up 67.05% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 288.62 crore in June 2023 up 67.05% from Rs. 172.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.36 crore in June 2023 up 33.15% from Rs. 100.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2023 up 103.99% from Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2022.

    Inox Wind shares closed at 210.90 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 118.55% returns over the last 6 months and 142.41% over the last 12 months.

    Inox Wind
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations288.62153.21172.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations288.62153.21172.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.81116.71152.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.405.90--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.759.4620.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5015.0213.49
    Depreciation10.3611.569.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.4548.2728.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.65-53.71-52.32
    Other Income2.868.763.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.79-44.95-48.46
    Interest40.5743.0952.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-49.36-88.04-100.77
    Exceptional Items-18.00----
    P/L Before Tax-67.36-88.04-100.77
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-67.36-88.04-100.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-67.36-88.04-100.77
    Equity Share Capital325.95325.95277.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.07-2.70-3.75
    Diluted EPS-2.07-2.70-3.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.07-2.70-3.75
    Diluted EPS-2.07-2.70-3.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Inox Wind #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!