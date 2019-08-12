Inox Wind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 140.87 crore, down 63.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.87 crore in June 2019 down 63.79% from Rs. 389.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.05 crore in June 2019 down 263.36% from Rs. 14.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2019 down 94.78% from Rs. 60.11 crore in June 2018.

Inox Wind shares closed at 50.05 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and -51.08% over the last 12 months.