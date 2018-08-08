Inox Wind standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 389.04 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 389.04 80.97 44.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 389.04 80.97 44.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 250.60 14.77 15.80 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.44 -4.28 1.53 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.14 14.73 17.36 Depreciation 9.47 7.45 9.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 65.42 80.45 29.98 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.97 -32.15 -29.36 Other Income 5.67 1.74 20.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.64 -30.41 -8.64 Interest 28.69 32.30 38.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.95 -62.71 -46.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.95 -62.71 -46.71 Tax 7.84 -22.48 -15.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.11 -40.23 -30.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.11 -40.23 -30.88 Equity Share Capital 221.92 221.92 221.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.64 -1.81 -1.39 Diluted EPS 0.64 -1.81 -1.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.64 -1.81 -1.39 Diluted EPS 0.64 -1.81 -1.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited