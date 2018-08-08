Inox Wind standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 389.04 crore

Inox Wind has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 389.04 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.11 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Inox Wind has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 389.04 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.11 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 44.52 crore and net loss was Rs 30.88 crore. Inox Wind shares closed at 98.95 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.34% returns over the last 6 months and -29.04% over the last 12 months. Inox Wind Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 389.04 80.97 44.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 389.04 80.97 44.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 250.60 14.77 15.80 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.44 -4.28 1.53 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.14 14.73 17.36 Depreciation 9.47 7.45 9.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 65.42 80.45 29.98 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.97 -32.15 -29.36 Other Income 5.67 1.74 20.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.64 -30.41 -8.64 Interest 28.69 32.30 38.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.95 -62.71 -46.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.95 -62.71 -46.71 Tax 7.84 -22.48 -15.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.11 -40.23 -30.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.11 -40.23 -30.88 Equity Share Capital 221.92 221.92 221.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.64 -1.81 -1.39 Diluted EPS 0.64 -1.81 -1.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.64 -1.81 -1.39 Diluted EPS 0.64 -1.81 -1.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:02 pm