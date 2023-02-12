Inox Wind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.62 crore, up 86.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:
Net Sales at Rs 176.62 crore in December 2022 up 86.22% from Rs. 94.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 31.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.59 crore in December 2022 up 992.05% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.
Inox Wind shares closed at 94.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -29.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inox Wind
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|176.62
|80.73
|94.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|176.62
|80.73
|94.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|138.26
|105.91
|98.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|6.36
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.19
|-41.88
|-18.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.68
|13.06
|13.16
|Depreciation
|10.30
|9.48
|9.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|198.55
|33.64
|31.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-208.36
|-45.84
|-38.54
|Other Income
|240.65
|5.20
|32.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.29
|-40.64
|-5.76
|Interest
|58.33
|59.71
|43.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.04
|-100.35
|-48.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.04
|-100.35
|-48.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|-17.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.04
|-100.35
|-31.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.04
|-100.35
|-31.55
|Equity Share Capital
|277.28
|277.28
|221.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|-3.73
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|-3.73
|-1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|-3.73
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|-3.73
|-1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited