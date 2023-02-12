 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inox Wind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.62 crore, up 86.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

Net Sales at Rs 176.62 crore in December 2022 up 86.22% from Rs. 94.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 31.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.59 crore in December 2022 up 992.05% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

Inox Wind
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 176.62 80.73 94.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 176.62 80.73 94.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.26 105.91 98.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 6.36 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.19 -41.88 -18.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.68 13.06 13.16
Depreciation 10.30 9.48 9.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 198.55 33.64 31.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -208.36 -45.84 -38.54
Other Income 240.65 5.20 32.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.29 -40.64 -5.76
Interest 58.33 59.71 43.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -26.04 -100.35 -48.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -26.04 -100.35 -48.95
Tax -- -- -17.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.04 -100.35 -31.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.04 -100.35 -31.55
Equity Share Capital 277.28 277.28 221.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.97 -3.73 -1.42
Diluted EPS -0.97 -3.73 -1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.97 -3.73 -1.42
Diluted EPS -0.97 -3.73 -1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited