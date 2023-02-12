English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inox Wind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.62 crore, up 86.22% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 176.62 crore in December 2022 up 86.22% from Rs. 94.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 31.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.59 crore in December 2022 up 992.05% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

    Inox Wind
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations176.6280.7394.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations176.6280.7394.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.26105.9198.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods--6.36--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.19-41.88-18.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6813.0613.16
    Depreciation10.309.489.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses198.5533.6431.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-208.36-45.84-38.54
    Other Income240.655.2032.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.29-40.64-5.76
    Interest58.3359.7143.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.04-100.35-48.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-26.04-100.35-48.95
    Tax-----17.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.04-100.35-31.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.04-100.35-31.55
    Equity Share Capital277.28277.28221.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.97-3.73-1.42
    Diluted EPS-0.97-3.73-1.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.97-3.73-1.42
    Diluted EPS-0.97-3.73-1.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited