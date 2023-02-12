Inox Wind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.62 crore, up 86.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.62 crore in December 2022 up 86.22% from Rs. 94.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 31.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.59 crore in December 2022 up 992.05% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

Inox Wind shares closed at 94.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -29.76% over the last 12 months.