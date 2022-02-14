Inox Wind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.85 crore, down 39.83% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.85 crore in December 2021 down 39.83% from Rs. 157.64 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.55 crore in December 2021 up 33.97% from Rs. 47.78 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021 up 125.16% from Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2020.
Inox Wind shares closed at 128.15 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 76.39% over the last 12 months.
|Inox Wind
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.85
|231.03
|157.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.85
|231.03
|157.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.23
|125.66
|133.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|98.51
|2.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.68
|-2.56
|5.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.16
|14.47
|18.92
|Depreciation
|9.66
|9.69
|9.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.01
|24.31
|23.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.54
|-39.05
|-36.13
|Other Income
|32.78
|7.19
|10.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.76
|-31.86
|-25.29
|Interest
|43.19
|45.89
|48.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.95
|-77.75
|-73.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.95
|-77.75
|-73.39
|Tax
|-17.40
|-27.15
|-25.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.55
|-50.60
|-47.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.55
|-50.60
|-47.78
|Equity Share Capital
|221.92
|221.92
|221.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-2.28
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-2.28
|-2.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-2.28
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-2.28
|-2.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited