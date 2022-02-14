Inox Wind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.85 crore, down 39.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.85 crore in December 2021 down 39.83% from Rs. 157.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.55 crore in December 2021 up 33.97% from Rs. 47.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021 up 125.16% from Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2020.

Inox Wind shares closed at 128.15 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 76.39% over the last 12 months.