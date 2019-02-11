Inox Wind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 351.04 crore, up 557.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.04 crore in December 2018 up 557.62% from Rs. 53.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2018 up 124.91% from Rs. 43.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.58 crore in December 2018 up 324.93% from Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2017.

Inox Wind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2017.

Inox Wind shares closed at 65.60 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.65% returns over the last 6 months and -46.34% over the last 12 months.