172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|inox-wind-loss-widens-to-rs-76-crore-in-sept-quarter-6080111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inox Wind loss widens to Rs 76 crore in September quarter

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 45.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a BSE filing said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Inox Wind’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 76 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 45.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 176.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 143.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

Close

Total expenses rose to Rs 292.38 crore in the quarter from Rs 213.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Considering that the group is in the business of manufacturing of wind turbine generator which falls under the renewable energy sector– which is the priority sector– the management believes that the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the business and financial position of the group will not be significant, the filing said.

The management does not see any risks in the group’s ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due, it added.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Business #Inox Wind #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.