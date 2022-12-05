Inox Wind Energ Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 15.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in September 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 100.24% from Rs. 99.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 down 97.03% from Rs. 100.84 crore in September 2021.

Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,007.15 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.42% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.