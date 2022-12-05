Inox Wind Energ Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 15.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in September 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 100.24% from Rs. 99.94 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 down 97.03% from Rs. 100.84 crore in September 2021.
Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,007.15 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.42% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inox Wind Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.83
|1.58
|2.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.83
|1.58
|2.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.08
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.17
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.95
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.49
|16.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|-0.11
|-15.76
|Other Income
|1.79
|1.69
|115.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.03
|1.58
|99.66
|Interest
|2.51
|2.28
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.70
|99.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|-0.70
|99.65
|Tax
|-0.24
|-0.24
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|-0.46
|99.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|-0.46
|99.94
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.42
|90.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.42
|90.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.42
|90.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.42
|90.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited