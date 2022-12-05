 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inox Wind Energ Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 15.28% Y-o-Y

Dec 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in September 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 100.24% from Rs. 99.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 down 97.03% from Rs. 100.84 crore in September 2021.

Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,007.15 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.42% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.

Inox Wind Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.83 1.58 2.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.83 1.58 2.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.08 0.08 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.17 0.16
Depreciation 0.96 0.95 1.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.38 0.49 16.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 -0.11 -15.76
Other Income 1.79 1.69 115.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.03 1.58 99.66
Interest 2.51 2.28 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 -0.70 99.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 -0.70 99.65
Tax -0.24 -0.24 -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.24 -0.46 99.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.24 -0.46 99.94
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.42 90.98
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.42 90.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.42 90.98
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.42 90.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Dec 5, 2022 12:33 pm