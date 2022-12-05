English
    Inox Wind Energ Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 15.28% Y-o-Y

    December 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in September 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 100.24% from Rs. 99.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 down 97.03% from Rs. 100.84 crore in September 2021.

    Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,007.15 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.42% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.

    Inox Wind Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.831.582.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.831.582.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.08--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.170.16
    Depreciation0.960.951.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.4916.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.24-0.11-15.76
    Other Income1.791.69115.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.031.5899.66
    Interest2.512.280.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.48-0.7099.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.48-0.7099.65
    Tax-0.24-0.24-0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.24-0.4699.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.24-0.4699.94
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.4290.98
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.4290.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.4290.98
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.4290.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Dec 5, 2022 12:33 pm