Inox Wind Energ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.81 crore, up 251.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.81 crore in March 2023 up 251.09% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2023 up 168.03% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2023 up 178.15% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.

Inox Wind Energ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.59 in March 2022.

Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,327.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.77% returns over the last 6 months and 137.16% over the last 12 months.