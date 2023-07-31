Inox Wind Energ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, up 10.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in June 2023 up 10.76% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2023 down 95.65% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 115.42% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2022.

Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 2,641.40 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 182.94% returns over the last 6 months and 431.74% over the last 12 months.