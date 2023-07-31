English
    Inox Wind Energ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, up 10.76% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in June 2023 up 10.76% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2023 down 95.65% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 115.42% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2022.

    Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 2,641.40 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 182.94% returns over the last 6 months and 431.74% over the last 12 months.

    Inox Wind Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.754.811.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.754.811.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost----0.17
    Depreciation0.680.650.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.470.660.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.403.50-0.11
    Other Income1.330.051.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.073.551.58
    Interest--2.812.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.070.74-0.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.070.74-0.70
    Tax-0.17-6.47-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.907.21-0.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.907.21-0.46
    Equity Share Capital11.2211.2210.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.800.11-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.800.11-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.800.11-0.42
    Diluted EPS-0.800.11-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 10:55 am

