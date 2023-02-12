 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inox Wind Energ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 98.68% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 up 165.92% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

Inox Wind Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.30 1.83 1.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.30 1.83 1.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.08 0.08 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.17 0.17
Depreciation 0.96 0.96 0.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.47 0.38 5.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.38 0.24 -5.59
Other Income 1.89 1.79 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 2.03 -3.20
Interest 2.63 2.51 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.12 -0.48 -3.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.12 -0.48 -3.24
Tax -2.08 -0.24 -0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.24 -2.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.24 -3.03
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.22 -2.76
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.22 -2.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.22 -2.76
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.22 -2.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited