    Inox Wind Energ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 98.68% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 up 165.92% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

    Inox Wind Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.301.831.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.301.831.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.08--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.170.17
    Depreciation0.960.960.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.470.385.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.380.24-5.59
    Other Income1.891.792.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.512.03-3.20
    Interest2.632.510.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.12-0.48-3.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.12-0.48-3.24
    Tax-2.08-0.24-0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.24-2.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.24-3.03
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.22-2.76
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.22-2.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.22-2.76
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.22-2.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
