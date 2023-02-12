Inox Wind Energ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 98.68% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 up 165.92% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 956.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.47% over the last 12 months.