Inox Wind Energ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 98.68% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 up 165.92% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.
Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 956.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.47% over the last 12 months.
|Inox Wind Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.30
|1.83
|1.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.30
|1.83
|1.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.08
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.96
|0.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.47
|0.38
|5.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.38
|0.24
|-5.59
|Other Income
|1.89
|1.79
|2.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|2.03
|-3.20
|Interest
|2.63
|2.51
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.12
|-0.48
|-3.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.12
|-0.48
|-3.24
|Tax
|-2.08
|-0.24
|-0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.24
|-2.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.24
|-3.03
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.22
|-2.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.22
|-2.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.22
|-2.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.22
|-2.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited