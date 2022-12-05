 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inox Wind Energ Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.78 crore, down 33.42% Y-o-Y

Dec 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.78 crore in September 2022 down 33.42% from Rs. 163.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.38 crore in September 2022 down 209.44% from Rs. 64.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.50 crore in September 2022 down 117.37% from Rs. 100.73 crore in September 2021.

Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,007.15 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.42% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.

Inox Wind Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.78 211.95 163.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.78 211.95 163.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.01 150.67 125.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.50 30.21 7.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.28 21.08 20.08
Depreciation 26.47 26.57 23.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.79 36.52 22.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.27 -53.10 -34.64
Other Income 5.30 1.74 112.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.97 -51.36 77.46
Interest 94.99 83.13 73.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -138.96 -134.49 4.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -138.96 -134.49 4.38
Tax -4.90 -4.24 -28.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -134.06 -130.25 33.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -134.06 -130.25 33.02
Minority Interest 63.68 62.44 31.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -70.38 -67.81 64.31
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -122.04 -118.57 30.06
Diluted EPS -122.04 -118.57 30.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -122.04 -118.57 30.06
Diluted EPS -122.04 -118.57 30.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 5, 2022 12:33 pm