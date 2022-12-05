Inox Wind Energ Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.78 crore, down 33.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.78 crore in September 2022 down 33.42% from Rs. 163.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.38 crore in September 2022 down 209.44% from Rs. 64.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.50 crore in September 2022 down 117.37% from Rs. 100.73 crore in September 2021.

Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,007.15 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.42% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.