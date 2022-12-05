Inox Wind Energ Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.78 crore, down 33.42% Y-o-Y
December 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.78 crore in September 2022 down 33.42% from Rs. 163.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.38 crore in September 2022 down 209.44% from Rs. 64.31 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.50 crore in September 2022 down 117.37% from Rs. 100.73 crore in September 2021.
Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,007.15 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.42% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.
|Inox Wind Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.78
|211.95
|163.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.78
|211.95
|163.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.01
|150.67
|125.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.50
|30.21
|7.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.28
|21.08
|20.08
|Depreciation
|26.47
|26.57
|23.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.79
|36.52
|22.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.27
|-53.10
|-34.64
|Other Income
|5.30
|1.74
|112.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.97
|-51.36
|77.46
|Interest
|94.99
|83.13
|73.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-138.96
|-134.49
|4.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-138.96
|-134.49
|4.38
|Tax
|-4.90
|-4.24
|-28.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-134.06
|-130.25
|33.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-134.06
|-130.25
|33.02
|Minority Interest
|63.68
|62.44
|31.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-70.38
|-67.81
|64.31
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-122.04
|-118.57
|30.06
|Diluted EPS
|-122.04
|-118.57
|30.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-122.04
|-118.57
|30.06
|Diluted EPS
|-122.04
|-118.57
|30.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited