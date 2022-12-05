English
    Inox Wind Energ Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.78 crore, down 33.42% Y-o-Y

    December 05, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.78 crore in September 2022 down 33.42% from Rs. 163.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.38 crore in September 2022 down 209.44% from Rs. 64.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.50 crore in September 2022 down 117.37% from Rs. 100.73 crore in September 2021.

    Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,007.15 on December 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.42% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.

    Inox Wind Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.78211.95163.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.78211.95163.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.01150.67125.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.5030.217.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.2821.0820.08
    Depreciation26.4726.5723.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.7936.5222.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.27-53.10-34.64
    Other Income5.301.74112.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.97-51.3677.46
    Interest94.9983.1373.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-138.96-134.494.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-138.96-134.494.38
    Tax-4.90-4.24-28.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-134.06-130.2533.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-134.06-130.2533.02
    Minority Interest63.6862.4431.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-70.38-67.8164.31
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-122.04-118.5730.06
    Diluted EPS-122.04-118.5730.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-122.04-118.5730.06
    Diluted EPS-122.04-118.5730.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

