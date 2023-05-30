Inox Wind Energ Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.21 crore, up 35.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 188.21 crore in March 2023 up 35.65% from Rs. 138.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 111.88 crore in March 2023 up 11.6% from Rs. 126.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.28 crore in March 2023 up 87.29% from Rs. 238.16 crore in March 2022.
Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,435.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.84% returns over the last 6 months and 166.14% over the last 12 months.
|Inox Wind Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|188.21
|227.25
|138.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|188.21
|227.25
|138.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.70
|138.18
|83.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|7.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.93
|8.11
|-25.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.21
|23.38
|19.97
|Depreciation
|25.45
|27.39
|21.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|98.27
|242.04
|334.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.49
|-211.85
|-303.26
|Other Income
|2.76
|11.64
|43.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.73
|-200.21
|-259.35
|Interest
|67.45
|95.14
|83.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-123.18
|-295.35
|-343.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.27
|P/L Before Tax
|-123.18
|-295.35
|-341.76
|Tax
|-11.18
|-7.47
|-88.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-112.00
|-287.88
|-253.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.12
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-111.88
|-287.88
|-253.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|138.25
|126.52
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-111.88
|-149.63
|-126.56
|Equity Share Capital
|11.21
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-99.79
|-262.07
|-230.39
|Diluted EPS
|-99.79
|-262.07
|-230.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-99.79
|-262.07
|-230.39
|Diluted EPS
|-99.79
|-262.07
|-230.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited