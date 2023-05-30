English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inox Wind Energ Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.21 crore, up 35.65% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.21 crore in March 2023 up 35.65% from Rs. 138.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 111.88 crore in March 2023 up 11.6% from Rs. 126.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.28 crore in March 2023 up 87.29% from Rs. 238.16 crore in March 2022.

    Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,435.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.84% returns over the last 6 months and 166.14% over the last 12 months.

    Inox Wind Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.21227.25138.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.21227.25138.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.70138.1883.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods----7.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.938.11-25.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.2123.3819.97
    Depreciation25.4527.3921.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.27242.04334.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-58.49-211.85-303.26
    Other Income2.7611.6443.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-55.73-200.21-259.35
    Interest67.4595.1483.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-123.18-295.35-343.03
    Exceptional Items----1.27
    P/L Before Tax-123.18-295.35-341.76
    Tax-11.18-7.47-88.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-112.00-287.88-253.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.12----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-111.88-287.88-253.08
    Minority Interest--138.25126.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-111.88-149.63-126.56
    Equity Share Capital11.2110.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-99.79-262.07-230.39
    Diluted EPS-99.79-262.07-230.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-99.79-262.07-230.39
    Diluted EPS-99.79-262.07-230.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Inox Wind Energ #Inox Wind Energy #Power - Generation/Distribution #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am