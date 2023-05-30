Inox Wind Energ Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.21 crore, up 35.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.21 crore in March 2023 up 35.65% from Rs. 138.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 111.88 crore in March 2023 up 11.6% from Rs. 126.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.28 crore in March 2023 up 87.29% from Rs. 238.16 crore in March 2022.

Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 1,435.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.84% returns over the last 6 months and 166.14% over the last 12 months.