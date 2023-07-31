Inox Wind Energ Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 349.50 crore, up 64.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.50 crore in June 2023 up 64.9% from Rs. 211.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.80 crore in June 2023 up 45.73% from Rs. 67.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.52 crore in June 2023 up 235.22% from Rs. 24.79 crore in June 2022.

Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 2,641.40 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 182.94% returns over the last 6 months and 431.74% over the last 12 months.