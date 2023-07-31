English
    Inox Wind Energ Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 349.50 crore, up 64.9% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 349.50 crore in June 2023 up 64.9% from Rs. 211.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.80 crore in June 2023 up 45.73% from Rs. 67.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.52 crore in June 2023 up 235.22% from Rs. 24.79 crore in June 2022.

    Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 2,641.40 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 182.94% returns over the last 6 months and 431.74% over the last 12 months.

    Inox Wind Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations349.50188.21211.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations349.50188.21211.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.81116.70150.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.85-16.9330.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.7923.2121.08
    Depreciation29.4525.4526.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.4298.2736.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-58.49-53.10
    Other Income4.892.761.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.07-55.73-51.36
    Interest68.6267.4583.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.55-123.18-134.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-64.55-123.18-134.49
    Tax1.22-11.18-4.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-65.77-112.00-130.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.12--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-65.77-111.88-130.25
    Minority Interest28.97--62.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-36.80-111.88-67.81
    Equity Share Capital11.2111.2110.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-58.61-99.79-118.57
    Diluted EPS-58.61-99.79-118.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-58.61-99.79-118.57
    Diluted EPS-58.61-99.79-118.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 11:00 am

