Inox Wind Energ Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 153.01 crore, down 25.41% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 153.01 crore in December 2021 down 25.41% from Rs. 205.14 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.60 crore in December 2021 down 34.24% from Rs. 26.52 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021 down 137.68% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2020.
Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 681.15 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)
|Inox Wind Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|153.01
|163.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|153.01
|163.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.23
|125.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.39
|7.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.39
|20.08
|Depreciation
|26.82
|23.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-5.05
|--
|Other Expenses
|98.56
|22.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.55
|-34.64
|Other Income
|33.87
|112.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.68
|77.46
|Interest
|66.37
|73.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-96.05
|4.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-96.05
|4.38
|Tax
|-29.01
|-28.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-67.04
|33.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.03
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-67.01
|33.02
|Minority Interest
|31.41
|31.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.60
|64.31
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-61.00
|30.06
|Diluted EPS
|-61.00
|30.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-61.00
|30.06
|Diluted EPS
|-61.00
|30.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
