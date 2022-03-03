Inox Wind Energ Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 153.01 crore, down 25.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.01 crore in December 2021 down 25.41% from Rs. 205.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.60 crore in December 2021 down 34.24% from Rs. 26.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021 down 137.68% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2020.

Inox Wind Energ shares closed at 681.15 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)