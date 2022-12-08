 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Inox Wind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.22 crore, down 35.35% Y-o-Y

Dec 08, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.22 crore in September 2022 down 35.35% from Rs. 165.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.87 crore in September 2022 down 132.05% from Rs. 57.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.67 crore in September 2022 down 483.37% from Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2021.

Inox Wind shares closed at 121.75 on December 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.80% over the last 12 months.

Inox Wind
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.22 210.62 165.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.22 210.62 165.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.01 150.67 125.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.50 30.21 7.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.10 20.92 19.92
Depreciation 25.51 25.62 22.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.20 36.94 5.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.10 -53.74 -18.89
Other Income 4.92 2.38 1.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -44.18 -51.36 -17.22
Interest 94.28 82.43 68.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -138.46 -133.79 -85.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -138.46 -133.79 -85.87
Tax -4.66 -4.00 -28.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -133.80 -129.79 -57.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -133.80 -129.79 -57.52
Minority Interest 0.93 0.52 0.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -132.87 -129.27 -57.26
Equity Share Capital 277.28 277.28 221.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.83 -4.68 -2.59
Diluted EPS -4.83 -4.68 -2.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.83 -4.68 -2.59
Diluted EPS -4.83 -4.68 -2.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Inox Wind #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: Dec 8, 2022 09:11 am