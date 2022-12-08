Inox Wind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.22 crore, down 35.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.22 crore in September 2022 down 35.35% from Rs. 165.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.87 crore in September 2022 down 132.05% from Rs. 57.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.67 crore in September 2022 down 483.37% from Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2021.

Inox Wind shares closed at 121.75 on December 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.80% over the last 12 months.