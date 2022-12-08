English
    Inox Wind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.22 crore, down 35.35% Y-o-Y

    December 08, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.22 crore in September 2022 down 35.35% from Rs. 165.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.87 crore in September 2022 down 132.05% from Rs. 57.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.67 crore in September 2022 down 483.37% from Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2021.

    Inox Wind shares closed at 121.75 on December 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.80% over the last 12 months.

    Inox Wind
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.22210.62165.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.22210.62165.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.01150.67125.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.5030.217.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.1020.9219.92
    Depreciation25.5125.6222.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.2036.945.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.10-53.74-18.89
    Other Income4.922.381.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.18-51.36-17.22
    Interest94.2882.4368.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-138.46-133.79-85.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-138.46-133.79-85.87
    Tax-4.66-4.00-28.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-133.80-129.79-57.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-133.80-129.79-57.52
    Minority Interest0.930.520.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-132.87-129.27-57.26
    Equity Share Capital277.28277.28221.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.83-4.68-2.59
    Diluted EPS-4.83-4.68-2.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.83-4.68-2.59
    Diluted EPS-4.83-4.68-2.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Dec 8, 2022 09:11 am