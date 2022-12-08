Inox Wind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.22 crore, down 35.35% Y-o-Y
December 08, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.22 crore in September 2022 down 35.35% from Rs. 165.84 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 132.87 crore in September 2022 down 132.05% from Rs. 57.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.67 crore in September 2022 down 483.37% from Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2021.
Inox Wind shares closed at 121.75 on December 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.80% over the last 12 months.
|Inox Wind
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.22
|210.62
|165.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.22
|210.62
|165.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.01
|150.67
|125.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|4.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.50
|30.21
|7.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.10
|20.92
|19.92
|Depreciation
|25.51
|25.62
|22.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.20
|36.94
|5.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.10
|-53.74
|-18.89
|Other Income
|4.92
|2.38
|1.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.18
|-51.36
|-17.22
|Interest
|94.28
|82.43
|68.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-138.46
|-133.79
|-85.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-138.46
|-133.79
|-85.87
|Tax
|-4.66
|-4.00
|-28.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-133.80
|-129.79
|-57.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-133.80
|-129.79
|-57.52
|Minority Interest
|0.93
|0.52
|0.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-132.87
|-129.27
|-57.26
|Equity Share Capital
|277.28
|277.28
|221.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|-4.68
|-2.59
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|-4.68
|-2.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|-4.68
|-2.59
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|-4.68
|-2.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited