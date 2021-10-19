Inox Wind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.84 crore, down 3.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.84 crore in September 2021 down 3.07% from Rs. 171.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.26 crore in September 2021 up 24.66% from Rs. 76.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2021 up 114.58% from Rs. 33.40 crore in September 2020.

Inox Wind shares closed at 128.25 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.13% returns over the last 6 months and 217.06% over the last 12 months.