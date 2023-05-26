Inox Wind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.77 crore, up 40.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:
Net Sales at Rs 192.77 crore in March 2023 up 40.3% from Rs. 137.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 117.52 crore in March 2023 up 54.03% from Rs. 255.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.44 crore in March 2023 up 89.32% from Rs. 238.28 crore in March 2022.
Inox Wind shares closed at 115.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.22% returns over the last 6 months and 39.18% over the last 12 months.
|Inox Wind
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|192.77
|226.21
|137.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|192.77
|226.21
|137.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.71
|138.18
|83.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|7.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.94
|8.12
|-25.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.91
|23.21
|19.84
|Depreciation
|28.61
|26.43
|20.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|98.93
|232.03
|336.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.45
|-201.76
|-305.05
|Other Income
|4.40
|2.86
|46.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.05
|-198.90
|-258.53
|Interest
|69.65
|94.34
|82.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-123.70
|-293.24
|-341.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-123.70
|-293.24
|-341.15
|Tax
|-4.44
|-5.38
|-85.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-119.26
|-287.86
|-255.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-119.26
|-287.86
|-255.77
|Minority Interest
|1.74
|0.64
|0.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-117.52
|-287.22
|-255.65
|Equity Share Capital
|325.95
|277.28
|221.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.66
|-10.38
|-11.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.66
|-10.38
|-11.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.66
|-10.38
|-11.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.66
|-10.38
|-11.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited