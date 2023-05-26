Inox Wind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.77 crore, up 40.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.77 crore in March 2023 up 40.3% from Rs. 137.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 117.52 crore in March 2023 up 54.03% from Rs. 255.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.44 crore in March 2023 up 89.32% from Rs. 238.28 crore in March 2022.

Inox Wind shares closed at 115.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.22% returns over the last 6 months and 39.18% over the last 12 months.