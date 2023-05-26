English
    Inox Wind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.77 crore, up 40.3% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.77 crore in March 2023 up 40.3% from Rs. 137.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 117.52 crore in March 2023 up 54.03% from Rs. 255.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.44 crore in March 2023 up 89.32% from Rs. 238.28 crore in March 2022.

    Inox Wind shares closed at 115.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.22% returns over the last 6 months and 39.18% over the last 12 months.

    Inox Wind
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.77226.21137.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.77226.21137.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.71138.1883.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods----7.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.948.12-25.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.9123.2119.84
    Depreciation28.6126.4320.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.93232.03336.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-58.45-201.76-305.05
    Other Income4.402.8646.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-54.05-198.90-258.53
    Interest69.6594.3482.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-123.70-293.24-341.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-123.70-293.24-341.15
    Tax-4.44-5.38-85.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-119.26-287.86-255.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-119.26-287.86-255.77
    Minority Interest1.740.640.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-117.52-287.22-255.65
    Equity Share Capital325.95277.28221.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.66-10.38-11.53
    Diluted EPS-3.66-10.38-11.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.66-10.38-11.53
    Diluted EPS-3.66-10.38-11.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 07:37 pm