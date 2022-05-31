 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inox Wind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.40 crore, down 42.55% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.40 crore in March 2022 down 42.55% from Rs. 239.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 255.65 crore in March 2022 down 145.08% from Rs. 104.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 238.28 crore in March 2022 down 535.58% from Rs. 37.49 crore in March 2021.

Inox Wind shares closed at 86.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.83% returns over the last 6 months and 18.01% over the last 12 months.

Inox Wind
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.40 152.03 239.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.40 152.03 239.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.53 98.23 88.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.54 -- 15.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.09 -22.39 49.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.84 20.22 19.88
Depreciation 20.25 25.85 22.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -5.05 --
Other Expenses 336.38 93.02 160.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -305.05 -57.85 -116.64
Other Income 46.52 33.88 56.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -258.53 -23.97 -60.35
Interest 82.61 68.72 60.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -341.15 -92.69 -121.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -341.15 -92.69 -121.29
Tax -85.38 -28.74 -41.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -255.77 -63.95 -79.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -255.77 -63.95 -79.44
Minority Interest 0.12 1.82 1.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -26.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -255.65 -62.13 -104.31
Equity Share Capital 221.92 221.92 221.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.53 -2.88 -4.77
Diluted EPS -11.53 -2.88 -4.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.53 -2.88 -4.77
Diluted EPS -11.53 -2.88 -4.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:42 am
