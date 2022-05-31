Inox Wind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.40 crore, down 42.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:
Net Sales at Rs 137.40 crore in March 2022 down 42.55% from Rs. 239.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 255.65 crore in March 2022 down 145.08% from Rs. 104.31 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 238.28 crore in March 2022 down 535.58% from Rs. 37.49 crore in March 2021.
Inox Wind shares closed at 86.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.83% returns over the last 6 months and 18.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Inox Wind
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|137.40
|152.03
|239.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|137.40
|152.03
|239.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.53
|98.23
|88.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.54
|--
|15.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.09
|-22.39
|49.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.84
|20.22
|19.88
|Depreciation
|20.25
|25.85
|22.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|-5.05
|--
|Other Expenses
|336.38
|93.02
|160.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-305.05
|-57.85
|-116.64
|Other Income
|46.52
|33.88
|56.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-258.53
|-23.97
|-60.35
|Interest
|82.61
|68.72
|60.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-341.15
|-92.69
|-121.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-341.15
|-92.69
|-121.29
|Tax
|-85.38
|-28.74
|-41.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-255.77
|-63.95
|-79.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-255.77
|-63.95
|-79.44
|Minority Interest
|0.12
|1.82
|1.56
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-26.43
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-255.65
|-62.13
|-104.31
|Equity Share Capital
|221.92
|221.92
|221.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.53
|-2.88
|-4.77
|Diluted EPS
|-11.53
|-2.88
|-4.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.53
|-2.88
|-4.77
|Diluted EPS
|-11.53
|-2.88
|-4.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited