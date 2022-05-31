Inox Wind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.40 crore, down 42.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.40 crore in March 2022 down 42.55% from Rs. 239.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 255.65 crore in March 2022 down 145.08% from Rs. 104.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 238.28 crore in March 2022 down 535.58% from Rs. 37.49 crore in March 2021.

Inox Wind shares closed at 86.50 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.83% returns over the last 6 months and 18.01% over the last 12 months.