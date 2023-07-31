Inox Wind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 348.73 crore, up 65.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.73 crore in June 2023 up 65.57% from Rs. 210.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.92 crore in June 2023 up 50.55% from Rs. 129.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.88 crore in June 2023 up 235.51% from Rs. 25.74 crore in June 2022.

Inox Wind shares closed at 210.90 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 118.55% returns over the last 6 months and 142.41% over the last 12 months.