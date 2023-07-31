English
    Inox Wind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 348.73 crore, up 65.57% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 348.73 crore in June 2023 up 65.57% from Rs. 210.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.92 crore in June 2023 up 50.55% from Rs. 129.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.88 crore in June 2023 up 235.51% from Rs. 25.74 crore in June 2022.

    Inox Wind shares closed at 210.90 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 118.55% returns over the last 6 months and 142.41% over the last 12 months.

    Inox Wind
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations348.73192.77210.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations348.73192.77210.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.81116.71150.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.85-16.9430.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.7923.9120.92
    Depreciation28.7728.6125.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.9598.9336.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.56-58.45-53.74
    Other Income3.554.402.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.11-54.05-51.36
    Interest69.6069.6582.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-63.49-123.70-133.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-63.49-123.70-133.79
    Tax1.39-4.44-4.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.88-119.26-129.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.88-119.26-129.79
    Minority Interest0.961.740.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-63.92-117.52-129.27
    Equity Share Capital325.95325.95277.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.99-3.66-4.68
    Diluted EPS-1.99-3.66-4.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.99-3.66-4.68
    Diluted EPS-1.99-3.66-4.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

